Chilly weather this weekend

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We have already recorded wind gusts near 30mph this evening. Those winds will remain high at times until the overnight hours when they subside some. However, the blustery conditions return by midday Saturday.

A strong cold front will move through overnight ushering in a big drop in temperatures, gusty winds, and a small chance for sprinkles. Saturday morning the temperature will be 43. By the afternoon we will see clouds increase with a high of 58. Winds could gust as high as 30mph at times making it feel even colder.

Sunday will be quite similar with clouds increasing and blustery conditions. Highs will be in the upper 50s again after a chilly morning.

Rain chances continue Monday morning with rain ending by the afternoon. Tuesday will be pleasant but cool with mostly sunny skies and a high of 63.

Rain returns Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s Friday.

