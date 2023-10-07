Contests
Chilly Weekend, Breezy with a Few Sprinkles

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Unseasonably cool conditions are on the way this weekend. Saturday afternoon, will be chilly with day time highs around 60 degrees. An occasional wind gust in the 20s cannot be ruled out.

Sunday will be similar with clouds increasing and blustery conditions. There are also a few sprinkles in the forecast as well. Highs will be in the upper 50s after a chilly morning.

Rain chances arrive Sunday night and continue Monday morning.

Tuesday will be pleasant but cool with mostly sunny skies and a high of 63.

Rain returns Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s Friday.

