Chilly Weekend, Breezy with a Few Sprinkles

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Unseasonably cool conditions are on the way this weekend. Saturday afternoon, will be chilly with day time highs around 60 degrees. An occasional wind gust in the 20s cannot be ruled out.

Sunday will be similar with clouds increasing and blustery conditions. There are also a few sprinkles in the forecast as well. Highs will be in the upper 50s after a chilly morning.

Rain chances arrive Sunday night and continue Monday morning.

Tuesday will be pleasant but cool with mostly sunny skies and a high of 63.

Rain returns Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.