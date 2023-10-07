Cleveland man finally free after spending 23 years in prison for rape he didn’t commit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is finally free after spending 23 years behind bars for a crime he never committed.

54-year-old John Thompson was supposed to spend the rest of his life locked up, but on Friday all charges against him were dropped.

“Hallelujah, hallelujah!” Thompson exclaimed.

After more than two decades, Thompson walked out of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center Friday as a free man surrounded by family, friends, and his legal team.

“I always prayed for it and God answered my prayers,” Thompson said.

In 2001, a jury found Thompson guilty of three counts of rape and sentenced him to life in prison. He said he forgave the person who accused him.

“Of course, I have, years ago,” he said. “The lord put it in my heart.”

23 years ago, Thompson’s son who was just 7 years old at the time accused him of rape. His son was by his side Friday.

According to court documents, his son was really the victim of another family member. He told the court he was pressured into accusing his father instead. He said he was afraid, so he lied. Normally we don’t identify victims of sexual assault, but he wanted to speak.

“I’m just doing so so so good,” his son said.

He said he has been fighting to get his father out for a long time.

“Years, years, since like 2017, it’s been a while,” he said.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office said after reviewing the evidence and after the victim recanted, they chose to dismiss the case.

19 News reached out to see if the other people involved in this case would be facing charges in the future, but we haven’t heard back yet. Now the father is looking forward to the future.

“Kiss my loved ones a couple more times and I’m gonna fast and thank you God for taking me through this,” said Thompson. “Then I’m gonna get into youth ministry but I can’t forget about the brothers who are still fighting the fight, the struggle they’re going through.”

Despite what happened Thompson is not bitter or angry.

“When the Lord wake me up in the morning I thank him and give him praise and I thank the lord for the peace and joy he allow me to have and that’s how I made it all these years,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he plans to use his freedom to help other people who were wrongfully convicted.

