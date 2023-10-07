Drake name-drops Cincinnati Reds on new album ‘For All The Dogs’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hip-hop artist Drake is showing love for the Cincinnati Reds on a song from his eighth studio album, “For All The Dogs,” released Friday.

Drake name-drops the baseball team in the song “Rich Baby Daddy” (feat. Sexxy Red and SZA).

“Rollie gang, patty gang, rich baby daddy gang, I’m with Red like I’m at a Cincinnati game,” Drake raps.

The rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, wearing a Cincinnati Reds jersey,

🎵 I'm with Red like I'm at a Cincinnati game 🎵 pic.twitter.com/n0ZdfNoAXD — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 6, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.