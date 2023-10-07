Drake name-drops Cincinnati Reds on new album ‘For All The Dogs’
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hip-hop artist Drake is showing love for the Cincinnati Reds on a song from his eighth studio album, “For All The Dogs,” released Friday.
Drake name-drops the baseball team in the song “Rich Baby Daddy” (feat. Sexxy Red and SZA).
“Rollie gang, patty gang, rich baby daddy gang, I’m with Red like I’m at a Cincinnati game,” Drake raps.
The rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, wearing a Cincinnati Reds jersey,
