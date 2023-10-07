Contests
Hamilton attorney pleads guilty to felony theft charges charges

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton attorney and former Butler County public defender pleaded guilty to felony charges on Friday, according to court documents.

Dennis Lee Adams, 52, of Fairfield Township was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from clients.

He pleaded guilty to theft by deception, a fifth-degree felony. Two other charges - grand theft and receiving stolen property - were dropped.

Part of Adams’ plea deal was paying restitution to the victim.

“Adams agrees that he will pay the victim the full stipulated restitution amount of $12,492.67 via a check drawn from his counsel’s (Interest of Trust of Lawyer’s Account),” the court documents said. “This check is to be provided to the Butler County Adult Probation Department on the date of the plea.”

Butler County prosecutor Mike Gmoser said in June that the charges were related to a civil case against Adams, and not a separate and ongoing criminal case.

Adams will be sentenced on Nov. 15.

