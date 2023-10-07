Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Hyde Park residents concerned about the high number of dangerous crashes

Residents in Hyde Park are asking for improvements to roads after a number of dangerous crashes in the neighborhood.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents in Hyde Park are asking for improvements to local roads after a number of dangerous crashes in the neighborhood.

Devon Walshe and her husband Ben moved from Chicago to a home on Erie Avenue just a few months ago. She said they’ve seen nearly half a dozen wrecks on their street as well as several near misses from speeding drivers.

“It’s very traumatizing living here,” Walshe said. “You hear that sound of a really bad crash and you hear it every other month, if not, even more frequently.”

Walshe said their car was totaled in one of the crashes within a month of them moving to Cincinnati. They weren’t in the vehicle at the time.

The couple saw another crash where a driver flipped their car in the intersection of Erie Avenue and Ault Park Avenue. Walshe said first responders from the fire department noted how dangerous the street was while they were responding to the accident.

They’ve also seen a car crash into their neighbors porch.

“We were very fortunate that we weren’t in our car when it got totaled,” Walshe said. “Or our neighbors weren’t on their porch when someone launched into it. But what if someone was? We actually moved from Chicago and we said our car was safer on the streets of Chicago than it was on Erie Avenue.”

The Walshes met with Cincinnati City Councilmember Mark Jeffreys on Friday to see if changes could be made to stop the crashes from happening.

“I would anticipate in the next several weeks we will have a better sense of potential solutions and what the timing would look like,” Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys said he’s planning to meet with city transportation leaders on Tuesday to brainstorm solutions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Robert Harris
Coroner IDs 51-year-old woman found strangled to death in downtown Cincinnati
A police chase on Interstate 75 in West Chester Township ended in a crash and three people in...
I-75 police chase ends in crash, 3 in custody
Two suspects are at large after fleeing an armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Township...
Suspects flee armed robbery at Walgreens in Colerain Twp
The Warren County Park District has announced it is putting The Holiday in Lights show on pause...
High costs put pause on Holiday in Lights Show for 2023

Latest News

Police lights
3-year-old suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car in Price Hill
Gavel
Hamilton attorney pleads guilty to felony theft charges charges
Getting chilly this weekend
DAV's Stand Down event helped over 200 veterans who are homeless and experiencing other distress.
DAV Stand Down event helps struggling vets get on their feet