Hyde Park residents concerned about the high number of dangerous crashes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents in Hyde Park are asking for improvements to local roads after a number of dangerous crashes in the neighborhood.

Devon Walshe and her husband Ben moved from Chicago to a home on Erie Avenue just a few months ago. She said they’ve seen nearly half a dozen wrecks on their street as well as several near misses from speeding drivers.

“It’s very traumatizing living here,” Walshe said. “You hear that sound of a really bad crash and you hear it every other month, if not, even more frequently.”

Walshe said their car was totaled in one of the crashes within a month of them moving to Cincinnati. They weren’t in the vehicle at the time.

The couple saw another crash where a driver flipped their car in the intersection of Erie Avenue and Ault Park Avenue. Walshe said first responders from the fire department noted how dangerous the street was while they were responding to the accident.

They’ve also seen a car crash into their neighbors porch.

“We were very fortunate that we weren’t in our car when it got totaled,” Walshe said. “Or our neighbors weren’t on their porch when someone launched into it. But what if someone was? We actually moved from Chicago and we said our car was safer on the streets of Chicago than it was on Erie Avenue.”

The Walshes met with Cincinnati City Councilmember Mark Jeffreys on Friday to see if changes could be made to stop the crashes from happening.

“I would anticipate in the next several weeks we will have a better sense of potential solutions and what the timing would look like,” Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys said he’s planning to meet with city transportation leaders on Tuesday to brainstorm solutions.

