Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night. (Source: KAIT | Paragould School District)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A military father is back with his daughter after returning home and surprising her during a high school football game.

Staff Sergeant Wallace met his daughter, cheerleader Neveah Wallace, on the field shortly before the Paragould-Nettleton game Friday night.

The Paragould School District shared a video of the special moment.

Wallace has served our country for 20 years with tours in South Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and others.

The staff sergeant is now back home with his family.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bethel police said they were called to the football field on Sept. 30 for a fight involving...
Fight at Tri-State middle school football game ends with 5 charged
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A Marshalls sign is attached to the outside of a Marshalls department store location, Tuesday,...
Marshalls leaving Northgate Mall, moving to new location
Ja'mir Thompkins, 15, was a student at Dohn Community High School, Director Ramone Davenport...
Teen charged in Bond Hill double shooting that left 15-year-old dead, police say
A vehicle fire has shut down I-75 southbound for an undetermined amount of time.
I-75 at Sharon Road back open after vehicle fire shuts down highway

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captured in surprise incursion
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Gavel
Hamilton attorney pleads guilty to felony theft charges
Sister Keli shares info on Former Vice Mayor Yvette Simpson's book signing
Sister Keli shares info on Former Vice Mayor Yvette Simpson's book signing