Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s Bengals game: reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is reportedly out with a broken rib and won’t play Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Higgins is still officially questionable on the Bengals’ final injury report after he was hurt during last weekend’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

But on Saturday afternoon, the Bengals sent out a news release saying wide receiver Kwamie Lassier II was activated.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins is out against the Cardinals, per league source.

He's been managing a rib injury. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 7, 2023

We have elevated WR Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad to the active roster. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 7, 2023

