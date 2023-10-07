Contests
Tee Higgins out for Sunday’s Bengals game: reports

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is reportedly out with a broken rib and won’t play Sunday’s...
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is reportedly out with a broken rib and won’t play Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is reportedly out with a broken rib and won’t play Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Higgins is still officially questionable on the Bengals’ final injury report after he was hurt during last weekend’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

But on Saturday afternoon, the Bengals sent out a news release saying wide receiver Kwamie Lassier II was activated.

