Thousands participate in annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Sawyer Point

By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of people from across the Tri-State packed Sawyer’s Point Park for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday.

The walk raises awareness for the disease and funds to support Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Each participant donated money to the Alzheimer’s Association. So far, the nonprofit raised $682,119 with the goal of $1,100,000.

Prior to the event, walkers were asked to pick out a Promise Garden Flower. Each color of the flower represents a different connection to the disease.

  • Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia
  • Purple represents those who have lost someone to the disease
  • Yellow represents someone who is supporting someone with the disease
  • Orange is for everyone who supports the cause and vision of a world without the disease.

FOX19 NOW’s Frank Marzullo emceed the event.

Those wishing to donate can still do so online. You can donate to a walker, a team, or to the nonprofit.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in over 600 communities nationwide, making it the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

