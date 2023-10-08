Contests
15-year-old driver seriously injured after car accident in Dearborn County, police say

A 15-year-old from Cleves, Ohio is in the hospital after a crash occurred in Greendale, In....
A 15-year-old from Cleves, Ohio is in the hospital after a crash occurred in Greendale, In. Sunday morning, police say.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) -A 15-year-old driver from Cleves is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash occurred Sunday morning in Greendale, according to Greendale police.

Officers say they were called around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 50 and Interstate 275.

A witness told police that the teenager was driving a 2016 Black Toyota Tundra westbound on U.S. 50 and went off the road, hitting a guardrail and the Flood Gate Wall before coming to a stop, officers said.

Police say a witness removed the 15-year-old before the vehicle caught on fire.

The accident is still under investigation.

Police say the 15-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

