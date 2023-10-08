Contests
2 men drive to Norwood firehouse and report being shot on highway, captain says

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men drove up to a Norwood fire station and reported they were just shot on Interstate 71, according to a Norwood fire official.

It happened at 6:19 p.m. Saturday at Norwood Fire Station #82 on Montgomery Road, said Norwood Fire Captain Brett Cartuyvelles.

The driver of a black Chevy sedan was shot in his lower body and his passenger had a gunshot wound to one of his hands, the captain tells FOX19 NOW.

Both were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. They were alert and conscious and seemed to be OK, according to the captain.

Norwood and Cincinnati police are both investigating, according to Hamilton County dispatch supervisors who say the initial reports indicated the shooting happened on I-75.

It remains unclear precisely where the shooting occurred and what led up to it, they said.

Cincinnati police referred all questions to a police spokesman who could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

