Blustery, chilly Sunday with sprinkles possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a blustery, chilly Saturday in the tri-state! The official high at CVG was 61° with a morning low of 41°.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with temperatures plummeting late. Morning lows will fall in the upper 30s and low 40s. Frost development is unlikely for most due to a light west wind, however a few rural areas may see some light frost development - mainly on elevated surfaces.

Sunday starts off with some sunshine and cold conditions! Clouds will quickly move in and keep temperatures on the chilly side once again for the afternoon. Blustery winds out of the west-northwest with gusts up to 25 miles per hour will limit highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

We also can’t rule out a few sprinkles on Sunday afternoon after 4 p.m., but most won’t see anything. A few light showers move in Sunday night and linger into early Monday morning before exiting the tri-state near sunrise. Rainfall totals for those that see anything will range between a trace to a tenth of an inch of rain and may leave a few wet roads for the Monday morning commute.

Monday will see partial clearing with morning lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 60s.

The coldest night of the season is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows falling into the upper 30s along with clear skies! We’ll have to keep an eye on this for frost development - stay tuned! Tuesday will be chilly despite abundant sunshine in the region. In addition, Tuesday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Clouds move in Wednesday as a surge of seasonably warm air moves into the Ohio Valley. We can’t rule out an evening shower on Wednesday, but much of the day is dry.

Unsettled weather returns Wednesday night and continues into next weekend. Showers will only be isolated Wednesday night and Thursday, but will become more numerous on Friday afternoon and Saturday. This moisture is a part of a low pressure system that will once again knock temperatures back below average after a warm Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. By next Saturday, highs will only be in the 50s with windy conditions.

Beyond the extended forecast into the latter half of the month of October, expect drier than normal conditions in the Ohio Valley as well as below normal temperatures!

