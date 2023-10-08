Contests
Board game convention returns to Tri-State

Thousands are expected to attend CinCityCon, a three-day convention featuring board, card and...
Thousands are expected to attend CinCityCon, a three-day convention featuring board, card and role-playing games, when it returns to the Sharonville Convention Center the weekend of Oct. 27-29.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands are expected to attend a three-day convention featuring board, card and role-playing games when it returns to the Tri-State later this month.

The sixth annual CinCityCon Board Game and RPG Convention will be held Oc.t 27-29 at the Sharonville Convention Center.

A weekend badge gets you into most activities though some limited events may cost extra.

“Since we’re doing this the weekend before Halloween, we’ve decided to lean into the spooky theme! Expect Halloween decorations and some creepy/scary-themed board games and RPGs on the schedule! You’re welcome to attend in costume and see all the other attendees decked out – or just come as yourself.”

There also will be opportunities to learn and play different types of board games and gaming opportunities for single attendees, new and experienced gamers, and groups/families.

Badge prices range from $60 for the whole weekend to $45 on Saturday and $40 for Friday/Sunday. Kids’ badges for $10 are available for those between 6-12 years old.

A CinCityCon badge includes access to:

  • 1,100+ strong board game library
  • “Play to Win” games (games you can check out from the library, play, and then enter a drawing to win)
  • Vendors selling games and related merchandise
  • “Learn to Play” events, where we will teach you how to play new games
  • Role-playing games (RPGs) – including Pathfinder and Starfinder
  • Game tournaments, where you can compete to win prizes
  • Demos by publishers and local game designers
  • Envoy regional tournaments, where if you win you can go on to compete at other game conventions
  • Family-friendly events, including our two well-loved social party game nights

For more information, to buy tickets and/or for an application to exhibit, click here.

