Cincinnati Children’s, First Ladies for Health host ‘Family Health Day’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the First Ladies for Health are teaming up on Sunday for Family Health Day, held at 10 different churches throughout the Tri-State.

It is a way for residents of all ages in the Tri-State area to receive free health screenings and flu shots. The event will also feature raffle prizes, gift cards, food, games, and activities geared to children and teenagers.

Cincinnati Children’s and Kroger will offer flu shots for free for anyone six months or older at all 10 churches. Vision and dental screenings will be provided at various locations.

TriHealth will provide mammogram screenings.

“I mean, one out of eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime,” TriHealth Mobile mammography coordinator Chris Swallow said.

Swallow says they filled up their schedule and are actively working to help more women at community events next weekend due to the large turnout.

“Annual screening mammograms should start at age 40. When you catch breast cancer early, the survivability rate is so good,” Swallow said.

Below is a list of locations and times where residents can participate in Family Health Day:

Allen Temple AME Church , 7080 Reading Road in Roselawn, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bethel Baptist Church , 2712 Alms Place in Walnut Hills, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Carmel Presbyterian Church , 3549 Reading Road in Avondale, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Corinthian Baptist Church , 1920 Tennessee Ave. in Paddock Hills, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Mother of Christ Catholic Church , 5301 Winneste Ave. in Winton Hills, 1 to 3 p.m.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church , 26 W. North Bend Road in Carthage, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Life Temple Church , 4836 Ward St. in Madisonville, 1 to 3 p.m.

New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 6434 Simpson Ave. in College Hill, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

New Prospect Baptist Church , 1580 Summit Road in Roselawn, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rock of Salvation Church/Iglesia Roca de Salvacion, 260 Fairbanks Ave. in Sedamsville, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

