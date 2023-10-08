Contests
Ja’Marr Chase sets Cincinnati Bengals single-game record for catches, gives ball to dad

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flexes after completing a catch in the first...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flexes after completing a catch in the first quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Dave Clark
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase broke Carl Pickens’ single-game franchise record for catches in a game with his 14th during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFL Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Chase’s 14th reception also was his third touchdown catch of the game. Chase gave the ball to his dad, Jimmy, after scoring.

Pickens had 13 catches in a game on Oct. 11, 1998, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Later in the fourth quarter, Chase added his 15th catch of the game for 192 yards.

Earlier in the second half, a 63-yard touchdown pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to Chase was the longest completion by air distance of Burrow’s career.

Social media reactions to Chase’s franchise record:

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2023 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

