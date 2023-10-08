Ja’Marr Chase sets Cincinnati Bengals single-game record for catches, gives ball to dad

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase broke Carl Pickens’ single-game franchise record for catches in a game with his 14th during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFL Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Chase’s 14th reception also was his third touchdown catch of the game. Chase gave the ball to his dad, Jimmy, after scoring.

Pickens had 13 catches in a game on Oct. 11, 1998, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Later in the fourth quarter, Chase added his 15th catch of the game for 192 yards.

Earlier in the second half, a 63-yard touchdown pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to Chase was the longest completion by air distance of Burrow’s career.

Social media reactions to Chase’s franchise record:

Tee Higgins the first to congratulate Ja’Marr Chase after his 3rd TD and franchise record 14th catch of the game.



Chase has 33 catches in the #Bengals last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/uTzxLc1FoN — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 8, 2023

14 catches

181 yards

3 TDs



And a whole lot for Ja'Marr Chase to smile about. 😀 #CINvsAZ pic.twitter.com/gzwgMSOuzv — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023

JA’MARR CHASE IS ALWAYS OPEN 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/bOSvTHVRG6 — PFF (@PFF) October 8, 2023

