Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after concert abruptly canceled

There is a large police presence at Bogart’s due to a large crowd after a concert was abruptly...
There is a large police presence at Bogart’s due to a large crowd after a concert was abruptly canceled, according to a Cincinnati police spokesman.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Brittany Harry
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There was a large police presence at Bogart’s due to a large crowd after a concert was abruptly canceled earlier Saturday night, according to a Cincinnati police spokesman.

The concert was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Multiple officers including CPD’s SWAT & Civil Disturbance Response teams responded to the music venue on Short Vine Street in Corryville, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirms.

Lt. Cunningham says the teams already work weekends as part of CPD’d efforts to reduce violence.

“Bogart’s canceled their concert so our team was in the area for visibility. I didn’t hear any shots being fired and I don’t know why the concert was canceled,” he said.

The scene is now clear.

