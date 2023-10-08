Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after concert abruptly canceled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There was a large police presence at Bogart’s due to a large crowd after a concert was abruptly canceled earlier Saturday night, according to a Cincinnati police spokesman.

The concert was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Multiple officers including CPD’s SWAT & Civil Disturbance Response teams responded to the music venue on Short Vine Street in Corryville, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirms.

Lt. Cunningham says the teams already work weekends as part of CPD’d efforts to reduce violence.

“Bogart’s canceled their concert so our team was in the area for visibility. I didn’t hear any shots being fired and I don’t know why the concert was canceled,” he said.

The scene is now clear.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.