Light showers overnight into Monday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a chilly day in the tri-state! CVG had a morning low all the way down to 38° with some areas in the FOX19 NOW viewing area observing light frost! The afternoon was blustery and cloudy with an official high of 54°.

A few light showers move in Sunday night and linger into early Monday morning before exiting the tri-state near sunrise. Rainfall totals for those that see anything will range between a trace to a tenth of an inch of rain and may leave a few wet roads for the Monday morning commute.

Monday will see clouds move out becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with morning lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 60s.

The coldest night of the season is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows falling into the upper 30s along with clear skies! We’ll have to keep an eye on this for frost development - stay tuned! Tuesday will start chilly but will see temperatures rise into the low-to-mid 60s in the afternoon with abundant sunshine! In addition, Tuesday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Clouds move in Wednesday as a surge of seasonably warm air moves into the Ohio Valley. We can’t rule out an evening shower on Wednesday, but much of the day is dry.

Isolated to widely scattered showers arrive overnight Wednesday before moving north on Thursday. Much of Thursday is dry as moisture stays to the west and north of the tri-state with a mix of sun and clouds and very warm conditions. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the 50s!

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms move in on Friday - especially in the afternoon - and continue into early Saturday This moisture is a part of a low pressure system that will once again knock temperatures down next weekend. Friday will have highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, but the weekend will have temperatures struggle to reach 60° for most! The weekend will have isolated showers along with mostly cloudy skies and blustery conditions.

Beyond the extended forecast into the latter half of the month of October, expect drier than normal conditions in the Ohio Valley as well as below normal temperatures!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.