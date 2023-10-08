Contests
Louisville ranked No. 14 in latest AP poll after win against Notre Dame

Devin Neal (27) picked off Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman twice in the second half of UofL's 33-20 win Saturday.(WAVE)
Devin Neal (27) picked off Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman twice in the second half of UofL's 33-20 win Saturday.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following Saturday’s 33-20 win over Notre Dame, the University of Louisville football team moved up 11 spaces in the latest AP Poll, from No. 25 to No. 14.

Notre Dame falls to 21.

The Cardinals’ offense exploded for 26 second-half points Saturday, led by two Jawhar Jordan touchdowns. The defense stuffed Notre Dame’s star running back Audric Estime, holding the junior to just 20 yards and picked off quarterback Sam Hartman three times.

UofL is ranked No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

The Cards are 6-0 in their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm.

