Mason High School Marching Band receives formal invitation to 2024 Rose Parade

Mason High School Marching Band will receive their formal invitation Saturday night to perform...
Mason High School Marching Band will receive their formal invitation Saturday night to perform before a national audience at the 2024 Tournament of Rose Parade.(Mason Bands Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mason High School Marching Band received their formal invitation Saturday night to perform before a national audience at the 2024 Tournament of Rose Parade.

The annual event is a New Year’s Day tradition with bands from across the country, floral-decorated floats and more in Pasadena, Calif.

This is the second time Mason has been chosen for this coveted honor. They also performed at the parade on New Year’s Day 2016.

Each fall, Alex Aghajanian, president and chairman of the Tournament of Roses Association pays a visit to each marching band scheduled to perform in the Rose Parade.

On Saturday night, Aghajanian met with the band and community leaders during Mason Band’s MSBA Mason Invitational, the band’s annual band competition.

This year, 25 marching bands from around the region are performing.

Aghajanian conducted a halftime presentation followed by a performance from the Wm. Mason Marching Band.

