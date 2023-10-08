Thieves caught on camera during ATM ‘smash and grab’ in Summit County (VIDEO)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township Police are trying to track down all of the suspects who broke into an ATM Tuesday evening.

Police arrested one man, Tyrique Davis, 24, of Texas but they are looking for at least two other men.

Springfield Township police arrested one of three suspects who broke into an ATM late Tuesday evening. (Springfield Township)

Springfield Township Police Chief Jack Simone said around 11:30 p.m., witnesses saw three masked men wearing jumpsuits at the Huntington Bank ATM in the Giant Eagle parking lot in the 2800 block of East Waterloo Rd.

According to Chief Simone, the suspects had attached a chain from a Ford F350 pick-up to the machine and then forcefully pulled it open, causing significant damage to the machine’s exterior and adjacent property.

ATM 'smash and grab' (Bingel, Julia | (Source: Springfield Township police))

Police arrived on the scene while the crime was still in progress and the suspects fled in getaway vehicles parked nearby, leaving the pick-up truck behind. Chief Simone said the pick-up truck had been stolen in Stark County.

After a short chase, Davis was taken into custody and booked into Summit County Jail.

Davis is facing multiple charges; including, receiving stolen property, theft, vandalism, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.

“Thanks to the vigilance of the witnesses and the swift action of the Springfield Township Police, it seems the criminals could not make off with any money from the ATM. The department commends its officers for their prompt response, which led to a successful arrest and recovery of the ATM’s cash contents,” said Chief Simone.

Chief Simone added they are now investigating if this group has links to other similar criminal activities in the area.

Police are also asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activities around that time to call Detective Simms at 330-734-4103.

“If anyone has any ring cam footage or saw anything suspicious which is around Waterloo Road and Canton Road, please call give us a call,” said Chief Simone.

