1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting, chase at The Banks

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is hurt and another was taken into custody after a shooting overnight at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, police confirm.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Second and Walnut streets.

The victim was found shot at least once in the leg with what police say appears to be a non-life threatening condition and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

As officers arrived, they said they spotted a person of interest and chased him into a parking garage at Third and Walnut streets, where he was taken into custody.

Further details were not available early Monday.

