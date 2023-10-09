1 hurt, 1 under arrest after shooting, chase at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is hurt and another was taken into custody after a shooting overnight at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, police confirm.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Second and Walnut streets.

The shooting occurred nearby at 11:27 p.m. at 100 E. Freedom Way outside Ruth’s Chris Steak House, the suspect’s arrest report shows.

The victim was found shot in his left leg. He has what police say appears to be a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

As officers arrived, they said they spotted the gunman and chased him into a parking garage at Third and Walnut streets, where he was taken into custody.

Devonte Terrell Thompson, 21, was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County jail shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

He was intoxicated and shot the victim in his left leg with a 9 mm handgun after an argument in the DORA area at The Banks., police wrote in his arrest report.

He also was found with heroin in a small baggie in a black bag during the offense, the report shows.

Thompson is held on charges of felonious assault, using a weapon while intoxicated, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

He is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

