3-vehicle accident causes I-275 westbound lanes to shut down in Hebron, lieutenant says

One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a 3-vehicle accident occurred on...
One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a 3-vehicle accident occurred on I-275 at the Petersburg Road overpass.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) -Interstate 275 at Petersburg Road is shut down after a 3-vehicle accident occurred that left one person with life-threatening injuries and another person hospitalized, according to Lt. Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on I-275 westbound at the Petersburg Road overpass around 2:15 p.m.

Lt. Ridgell says the two people were pulled out of one of the vehicles.

One of those hospitalized is suffering from life-threatening injuries, Lt. Ridgell said.

The severity of the injuries of the other person is unclear at the moment.

All lanes on I-275 are shut down for an extensive period of time while deputies investigate the crash, Lt. Ridgell said.

