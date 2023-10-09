3-vehicle accident causes I-275 westbound lanes to shut down in Hebron, lieutenant says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) -Interstate 275 at Petersburg Road is shut down after a 3-vehicle accident occurred that left one person with life-threatening injuries and another person hospitalized, according to Lt. Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred on I-275 westbound at the Petersburg Road overpass around 2:15 p.m.
Lt. Ridgell says the two people were pulled out of one of the vehicles.
One of those hospitalized is suffering from life-threatening injuries, Lt. Ridgell said.
The severity of the injuries of the other person is unclear at the moment.
All lanes on I-275 are shut down for an extensive period of time while deputies investigate the crash, Lt. Ridgell said.
