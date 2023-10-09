Contests
Body of 44-year-old woman found in Bond Hill, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The body of a 44-year-old woman was found in Bond Hill on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

A 911 call was made reporting a victim in the rear of a building near the 1600 block of Anita Place, according to Cincinnati police.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the initial call to the building and found the woman deceased. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office declared her death a homicide.

The CPD Homicide Unit is asking the public to call 513-352-3542 if they have any information.

