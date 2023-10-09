Contests
Crumbl Cookies opening Western Hills location this week

Crumbl Cookies in Western Hills is having their grand opening on Friday, Oct. 13.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Western Hills is about to get a whole lot sweeter as a popular cookie business prepares for its Friday grand opening.

Crumbl Cookies, a national chain known for its gourmet cookies and pink packaging, will open its doors in Western Hills for the first time on Oct. 13.

Located at 6173 Glenway Ave., the storefront will offer six of the 250+ flavors that rotate weekly. A new weekly menu will drop every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.

In addition, this Crumbl Cookies brings more than 40 jobs to the Greater Cincinnati Area.

The new store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

This will be the fifth Crumbl Cookies in the Greater Cincinnati Area. Other locations can be found in Anderson, Mason, Oakley and West Chester.

