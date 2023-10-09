Frost advisory for much of the Tri-State Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team says much of the Tri-State area is under a frost advisory from 4 a.m. through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The frost advisory will be in effect for Highland, Brown, Clermont, Warren, Clinton, Butler, and Hamilton counties in Ohio and Fayette, Union, Franklin, Ripley, and Dearborn counties in Indiana.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s in spots.

Frost could kill sensitive plants and vegetation so you may want to cover them.

It will be very cold overnight as we begin Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 30s and highs will reach the mid-60s.

The warming trend continues through Thursday with high temperatures peaking in the upper 70s.

However, a cold front will bring a big change for the weekend.

