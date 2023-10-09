Contests
Hamilton County Board of Elections expect high voter turnout as early in-person voting begins Wednesday

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Board of Elections is anticipating a high turnout of people as early in-person voting is set to begin Wednesday for the Nov. 7 General Election.

There are two key issues expected to be on the ballot. They include:

  • Issue 1, which relates to abortion and other reproductive decisions
  • Issue 2, which relates to the regulation, legalization, and taxation of recreational marijuana

Those who live in the City of Cincinnati will also get to vote on another big topic of discussion, the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

Those who are looking to vote on these issues and candidates on the ballot have until Tuesday night to register or update their address for the Nov. 7 election. The Board of Elections is open until 9 p.m. for those who would like to do so in person. They can also register or update their addresses online until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents who are already registered and have their addresses updated can vote early in person, beginning Wednesday.

Here is a complete list of early voting days/hours.

Hamilton County Board of Elections hours.
Hamilton County Board of Elections hours.(WXIX)

There are two other ways voters can submit their ballot:

  • Voters may submit an application for a Vote by Mail ballot now. Ballots will be mailed beginning Wednesday.  Applications may be downloaded from our website or requested by calling the Board of Elections at 513-632-7000. The deadline to apply is October 31st - the BOE will be open that day until 8:30 p.m.
  • Election Day Voting will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. You can find your polling location on the BOE website.  Please note: There have been some changes in polling locations for the upcoming election. The postcard mailer you receive from the BOE will include your correct polling location for this election.

Several changes to the Ohio Election Law will be in effect for the November election.

To vote Early In-Person or on Election Day, a voter must present ONE of the following (cannot be expired):

  • Ohio driver’s license, state ID card, or interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV
  • US passport or passport card
  • US military ID card, Ohio National Guard ID card, or US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

Documents no longer accepted as ID to vote: utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, concealed carry permit, or other government documents with current address

  • In-person voters who do not provide a valid ID will be able to vote provisionally

To Vote by Mail, a voter must submit ONE of the following (cannot be expired) along with a Vote by Mail Application:

  • Ohio Driver’s License or Ohio ID number
  • Last four digits of the voter’s social security number
  • Copy of Photo ID (must include both front & back)

