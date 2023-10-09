Hamilton man sentenced after camera catches him trying to take 6-year-old girl from front yard

Video from previous story above.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man was sentenced Monday for charges he pleaded guilty to when he tried to take a young girl from the yard of her home in August 2022.

Deric McPherson was sentenced to eight to 12 years for kidnapping and 36 months for gross sexual imposition, a judge announced in court on Monday.

In August 2022, a 6-year-old was throwing trash in the garbage when police said McPherson stopped on the sidewalk and tried to kidnap her.

The girl screamed and ran inside the home to her parents.

The victim’s mother said they are still working through the impact the incident has had on them, but she hopes the guilty plea will allow her family to find some peace moving forward.

“I’m actually feeling some excitement for this to finally come to an end. Obviously, we still feel anger for what happened. She is going to be affected for the rest of her life and, I don’t know, there’s a lot of emotions,” the victim’s mother said.

McPherson’s attorney had filed a motion to have his client evaluated for competency following his arrest.

The court determined he was incompetent to stand trial at that time, and the judge overseeing his case ordered him to undergo treatment.

Months later, following a second psychological evaluation, McPherson was found competent to stand trial.

McPherson will have five years of post-release control following his sentence and must register as a Tier II sex offender.

