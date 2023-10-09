How an international war leaves several Cincinnati communities heartbroken

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 48 hours have passed since the terrorist group, Hamas, broke down the border separating Gaza Strip and Israel, killing over 1,200 people, including nine Americans.

This is the largest massacre Israel and Palestine have experienced.

As the war enters its third day and the death toll continues to rise, several Tri-State businesses and organizations have responded to the ongoing battle.

“The last 48 hours have been the worst nightmare of our lives. Our home is under attack. Our family, our friends. Our hearts are shattered and we have been trying to get in touch with everyone we know to make sure they’re safe,” wrote the staff at Café Alma, a Jewish restaurant in Pleasant Ridge. “These attacks have been barbaric. Unprecedented. Beyond comprehension.”

Saturday was the first day of terror when hundreds of Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip gained entry into Israel. The terrorist army is believed to have captured dozens and killed over 260 people attending the Nova Music Festival in the Negev Desert, the Associated Press reports.

“If you see us suddenly running to the bathroom in tears, now you know why. If you see us attached to our phones so we can check on the hostage situations, now you know why,” Café Alma staff said on social media. “This is our life. This is our home. Our hearts are with Israel.”

In response to the attack, the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati says they are working with partnering organizations to support victims, assist in rebuilding their homes and address the trauma Hamas has created amongst the Jewish community.

It has been exactly 50 years and a day since the outbreak of the Yom Kippur War, a moment in history etched with the bravery and resilience of the people of Israel. Today, as we mark this somber milestone, we are once again called upon to stand with our Israeli brethren in the face of an unfolding crisis.

Muslim Americans and Palestinians are also mourning alongside the Jewish community as their loved ones also face persecution, death and destruction.

Dr. Samina Sohail, a Muslim-American who serves as the Vice Chair of the Board for the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, says there are a handful of community members in West Chester who have family and friends in the region who have either died, disappeared, or have been impacted in some way.

At one point, Dr. Sohail says her friend thought her nephew, an innocent civilian, died.

“It’s so scary to know that my family lives in such situations, and this could happen again and again. We visited in the summer and my kids and I witnessed something similar and it was so terrifying,” her friend told her. “My nephew is alive. A report was issued that he was killed but he returned to his home this morning after two days of his disappearance.”

Dr. Sohail’s heart breaks for those who have lost loved ones, however, she says this attack was not unprovoked.

“The narrative that it is unprovoked is very hurtful to Muslims,” she said. “Palestinians have been living under apartheid and oppression for the past five or six decades [in Israel.]”

Several news outlets have called the attack random or unprovoked, including the White House which released a statement on Saturday.

“The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism,” part of the press release states.

The narrative is often only one perspective when it comes to Israel-Palestine discourse, Dr. Sohail says, especially with U.S. aid going to Israel.

“We are hurt and feel helpless by the biased coverage of such events, which portray one side as terrorists and the other as victims,” she explained.

We have the United Nations, who has made resolution after resolution affirming the atrocities against the Palestinian people caused by the Israeli government, yet it seems like the world turns a blind eye. [W]hen UN resolutions are ignored, and these flare-ups happen, it’s very painful.

As a way to help Palestinian victims and their friends and families, the Islamic Center is planning to host several support events, such as prayers in the mosque and a community gathering to stand in solidarity, to listen to Palestinians and to reflect.

“Unfortunately because this is a recurrent theme, what we’re discussing now is nothing new,” Dr. Sohail explained. “We’re terrified because this is probably the highest escalation we’ve seen in years. We know the Israel retaliation will be worse than ever.”

“It just feels like we’re helpless. The narrative always feels skewed,” she added.

Details for the event are still in the works.

It is important to note that the Islamic Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not participate in politics.

“The Islamic Center does not get involved in political aspirations but we do oppose oppression,” Dr. Sohail said. “[However,] we have always felt that Palestinians have been oppressed for decades.”

Other local leaders, businesses and organizations have also expressed their thoughts and concerns regarding the war, such as U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman and the Cincinnati Reds.

Hamas has invaded Israel, murdering Israelis in their homes.



Over 2,000 rockets have been fired into Israel. Reports of Israelis being taken hostage. Terrifying & infuriating.



America stands with Israel & the Israeli people. May this horrific assault on Israel end quickly. — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) October 7, 2023

Symbols matter. Thank you to the City Manager for agreeing to light the Cincinnati sign in blue and white tonight and the next few nights in solidarity with the people of Israel at this most difficult time pic.twitter.com/VQ72w41xvY — Mark Jeffreys (@jeffreysms) October 9, 2023

Britainy and I are praying for the people of Israel. Every family deserves safety from violence. Attacks like these should not take place anywhere. Kentucky, please join us in praying for those families who have lost loved ones. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 7, 2023

To learn more about the history of Israel, Palestine and Hamas, visit the History Channel’s website.

