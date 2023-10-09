Invasive Spotted Lanternflies showing up in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An invasive bug has been spotted in Hamilton County and poses a risk to agriculture and trees in the Tri-State.

President of Scherzinger Pest Control Kurt Scherzinger says the Spotted Lanternfly does not just threaten agriculture, but everyone.

“The Spotted Lanternfly is an issue mainly for the agriculture world and the fruit growers. They like to attack a tree called the tree of heaven, which is a non-native plant that was brought over,” Scherzinger told FOX19 NOW. “They like grapes and they are attracted to hop plants as well, so you can imagine for those of us who enjoy a glass of wine or beer that we should be worried about these.”

Spotted Lanternflies are originally come from China, India and Vietnam, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, but were spotted back in 2014 in the U.S. on cargo from overseas.

“They were first spotted in Pennsylvania when they were unloading shipping containers there,” Scherzinger said.

While they cannot bite or sting humans, they still are a threat as they can cause harm to many plants in the region.

“The biggest thing that we can do is help advise you on areas where to seal your home at up so they don’t occasionally walk in which would then help with other invaders as well, but unfortunately for the complete control of them, there’s nothing as a pest control company that we can do,” he explained.

Spotted Lanternflies are in their adult stage in late summer and fall, but can lay eggs that are waxy and gray around this time of year, which can be difficult to find.

“The Ohio Department of Agriculture recommends that if you see them, kill them, but then on top of it, report it,” Scherzinger advised. “In Hamilton County, we are one of eight quarantine counties in the state of Ohio.”

Scherzinger Pest Control has available resources for you to identify and report to officials.

“You can report pests through our website and if they are an invasive species, like the Spotted Lanterfly, we will pass that information on to the Department of Agriculture,” he said.

For more information on what to do if you see a Spotted Lanternfly, visit Scherzinger Pest Control.

