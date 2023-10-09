Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Joe Burrow up for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow is up for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player Of The Week award.

You can vote until 3 p.m. Wednesday at NFL.com/FedEx.

He was nominated for playing his best game since he suffered his calf injury during the team’s 34-20 win Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase bail out the Bengals in an ugly win in Arizona

Burrow completed 36 of 46 attempts for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

The other quarterbacks are Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning quarterback and running back for a total of $4,000 to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at Bogart’s due to a large crowd after a concert was abruptly...
Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after concert abruptly canceled
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Mason High School Marching Band will receive their formal invitation Saturday night to perform...
Mason High School Marching Band receives formal invitation to 2024 Rose Parade
West Chester Township police have closed SR 747 in both directions after a car and a semi...
West Chester crash involving semi leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) celebrates his interception for a touchdown...
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase bail out the Bengals in an ugly win in Arizona
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, right, pulls in a touchdown pass as Arizona...
Ja’Marr Chase sets Cincinnati Bengals single-game record for catches, gives ball to dad
Devin Neal (27) picked off Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman twice in the second half of UofL's 33-20...
Louisville ranked No. 14 in latest AP poll after win against Notre Dame
The Final Quarter 10-7-23