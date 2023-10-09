Joe Burrow up for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow is up for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player Of The Week award.

You can vote until 3 p.m. Wednesday at NFL.com/FedEx.

He was nominated for playing his best game since he suffered his calf injury during the team’s 34-20 win Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals.

Burrow completed 36 of 46 attempts for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

The other quarterbacks are Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning quarterback and running back for a total of $4,000 to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.