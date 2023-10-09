Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Major airlines suspend flights to Israel after massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747 aircraft in McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich. Major airlines are suspending flights to Israel after it formally declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest. Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major airlines have suspended flights to Israel after the nation declared war following a massive attack by Hamas.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest.

American suspended service to Tel Aviv through Friday. The airline said that it has issued a travel alert providing additional flexibility for customers whose travel plans are impacted.

“We continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed,” American said.

United said it allowed two scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv late Saturday and early Sunday and accommodated its customers, crews and employee travelers who were at the airport. The airline said that its Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions improve.

Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week. The airline said it’s monitoring the situation and making schedule adjustments accordingly. The company said customers with canceled flights or who want to change their Tel Aviv ticket should check the Delta app, website or call Delta reservations to make adjustments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at Bogart’s due to a large crowd after a concert was abruptly...
Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after concert abruptly canceled
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
West Chester Township police have closed SR 747 in both directions after a car and a semi...
West Chester crash involving semi leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say
Mason High School Marching Band will receive their formal invitation Saturday night to perform...
Mason High School Marching Band receives formal invitation to 2024 Rose Parade

Latest News

Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike...
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel
One person is hurt and another is under arrest in a shooting overnight at The Banks in downtown...
1 hurt, 1 under arrest after shooting, chase at The Banks
FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.
‘Aggressive’ bobcat attacks 2 children, officials say
It's Cincinnati Taco Week! Pictured above are some of Condado's most popular tacos.
Why wait until Tuesday? Cincinnati Taco Week kicks off Monday