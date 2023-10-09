Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Mother says 3-year-old on life support following pedestrian strike in West Price Hill

The mother says the driver hit her son after he jumped out of the back of his grandfather's truck.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother of a 3-year-old boy in West Price Hill said he is on life support after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday.

Kelsey McLean said her son, Kemarion, is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and is on life support. This happened after he was struck by a car after he jumped out of the back of his grandfather’s pickup truck at around 5 p.m. on Hatmaker Street.

The family said a man picked up the boy and carried him to a local fire station for help. Firefighters called for the Cincinnati Police Department and an ambulance, which took him to Cincinnati Children’s.

The two were waiting for his mother to arrive.

“They don’t know what his injuries are because of how swollen he is,” McLean said. “We have to wait for it to go down and heal properly so they can see what’s happening with him.”

The driver of the car stopped. Cincinnati police said they were cooperative and weren’t speeding or impaired at the time of the crash.

McLean said she hasn’t slept since Friday. She and her mother, Kimberly Flores, have dealt with a torrent of emotions.

“I haven’t heard my boy talk since Friday,” McLean said.

The family is hoping the city will install speed bumps and “children playing” signs in the neighborhood to avoid another similar accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after Saturday concert abruptly canceled
Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after concert abruptly canceled
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
West Chester Township police have closed SR 747 in both directions after a car and a semi...
West Chester crash involving semi leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A 15-year-old from Cleves, Ohio is in the hospital after a crash occurred in Greendale, In....
15-year-old driver seriously injured after car crash in Dearborn County, police say

Latest News

Two Garfield Middle School students got a free meal and hundreds of dollars worth of gifts for...
Tri-State students rewarded for paying it forward
The 'Price Is Right' is coming to Cincinnati
Miami University is considering consolidating 18 of its major programs with low enrollment.
Miami University considers cutting 18 majors in the face of low enrollment
Frost Advisory issued for portions of the Tri-State for Tuesday morning.
Frank's First Alert Forecast