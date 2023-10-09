Mother says 3-year-old on life support following pedestrian strike in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother of a 3-year-old boy in West Price Hill said he is on life support after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday.

Kelsey McLean said her son, Kemarion, is at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and is on life support. This happened after he was struck by a car after he jumped out of the back of his grandfather’s pickup truck at around 5 p.m. on Hatmaker Street.

The family said a man picked up the boy and carried him to a local fire station for help. Firefighters called for the Cincinnati Police Department and an ambulance, which took him to Cincinnati Children’s.

The two were waiting for his mother to arrive.

“They don’t know what his injuries are because of how swollen he is,” McLean said. “We have to wait for it to go down and heal properly so they can see what’s happening with him.”

The driver of the car stopped. Cincinnati police said they were cooperative and weren’t speeding or impaired at the time of the crash.

McLean said she hasn’t slept since Friday. She and her mother, Kimberly Flores, have dealt with a torrent of emotions.

“I haven’t heard my boy talk since Friday,” McLean said.

The family is hoping the city will install speed bumps and “children playing” signs in the neighborhood to avoid another similar accident.

