Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Police: Man reportedly tells youths to get into his truck or be poisoned

Police are looking for a vehicle was described to be a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up...
Police are looking for a vehicle was described to be a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up truck, gray in color, with unknown marker plates.(Granby Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a suspicious incident where a passenger in a pick-up truck told a group of kids to get in the truck or they would be poisoned.

The Granby Police Department says the incident took place on Friday around 2:50 p.m. at the Cumberland Farms, located at 19 Hartford Ave.

Granby police received a call reporting a group of kids were confronted by several people inside a pick-up truck while walking through the Cumberland Farms parking lot.

“It was reported that the pick-up truck stopped near the youths, and the passenger from within the vehicle told them to get into the truck or they would poison them,” police said.

No one was harmed during the confrontation.

Police say it is unclear if the statement was made with ill intent or if it was a distasteful act to frighten them.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound down Hartford Avenue.

The passenger who reportedly made this statement was described to be a light-skinned male, in...
The passenger who reportedly made this statement was described to be a light-skinned male, in his late 20's - 30's, having either a dark beard or Goatee, and wearing a black baseball cap on backwards.(Granby Police Department)

Police say the passenger was described as a light-skinned male, in his late 20s-30s, having either a dark beard or goatee, and wearing a black baseball cap on backwards.

Surveillance video was able to capture photos of a pick-up truck that matched the description given by the kids.

The vehicle is described to be a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up truck, gray in color, with unknown marker plates.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has seen the vehicle is asked to contact the Granby Police Department at (860)-844-5335.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence at Bogart’s due to a large crowd after a concert was abruptly...
Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after concert abruptly canceled
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Troopers and deputies were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Batavia late Friday night.
Air Care called to crash in Batavia, OSP says

Latest News

Spotted Lanternflies have been found in Hamilton County, Ohio.
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies showing up in the Tri-State
Police say (left to right) Darrien Ward, Prince Arnold, Kristin Vanschoyck, Madison Zuk, Anisa...
Police: Several fast-food employees allegedly stole money to bail out inmates
West Chester Township police have closed SR 747 in both directions after a car and a semi...
West Chester crash involving semi leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say
It's Cincinnati Taco Week! Pictured above are some of Condado's most popular tacos.
Why wait until Tuesday? Cincinnati Taco Week kicks off Monday