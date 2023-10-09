Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Come on down to the Price is Right!

The popular game show is coming to the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall for the The Price is Right Live stage show on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Contestants can win cash prizes, appliances, vacations, and brand-new cars by playing Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. Fans of the show can buy their tickets online, by phone at (513) 621-ARTS [2787], or at the Aronoff Center Ticket Office.

Ticket prices are $73.25, $58.25, $48.25, and $38.25. A 10% off coupon will be applied for groups of ten or more.

