Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati

The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.(Cincinnati Arts Association)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Come on down to the Price is Right!

The popular game show is coming to the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall for the The Price is Right Live stage show on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Contestants can win cash prizes, appliances, vacations, and brand-new cars by playing Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. Fans of the show can buy their tickets online, by phone at (513) 621-ARTS [2787], or at the Aronoff Center Ticket Office.

Ticket prices are $73.25, $58.25, $48.25, and $38.25.  A 10% off coupon will be applied for groups of ten or more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after Saturday concert abruptly canceled
Large police presence, SWAT team at Bogart’s after concert abruptly canceled
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
West Chester Township police have closed SR 747 in both directions after a car and a semi...
West Chester crash involving semi leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A 15-year-old from Cleves, Ohio is in the hospital after a crash occurred in Greendale, In....
15-year-old driver seriously injured after car crash in Dearborn County, police say

Latest News

Parents of a six-year-old say she was in the front yard in Hamilton when a man, identified by...
Hamilton man sentenced after camera catches him trying to take 6-year-old girl from front yard
A frost advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. with temperatures in some...
Frost advisory for much of the Tri-State Tuesday morning
Hamilton County voting information
Hamilton County voting information