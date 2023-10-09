Tri-State students rewarded for paying it forward
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Garfield Middle School students got a free meal and hundreds of dollars worth of gifts for doing the right thing.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the heartwarming story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.