Zac Taylor still sees need improvement following 34-20 win

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is scheduled to meet with the media at 4 p.m. Monday.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said his message to the team following Sunday’s win was “... we have to get better real fast.”

On Monday, Taylor talked about the Bengals’ 34-20 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The head coach explained that he was proud of his guys in the victory but told them there is still a need for improvement.

The Bengals now sit at 2-3 and welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Paycor Stadium for Week 6.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m.

