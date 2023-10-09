West Chester crash involving semi leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say

Contests
West Chester Township police have closed SR 747 in both directions after a car and a semi...
West Chester Township police have closed SR 747 in both directions after a car and a semi crashed into one another.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is in critical condition after being involved in a crash with a semi on Sunday evening, according to West Chester Police’s media spokeswoman Barb Wilson.

The crash happened around 8:24 p.m. on State Route 747 and Duff Drive when a car and a semi crashed into each other, Wilson said.

The male driver was trapped in the car for nearly an hour until emergency crews were cut him out, the spokeswoman explained.

Wilson says the driver of the semi was not injured, but the man is in critical condition.

The vehicle was smoking heavily, and police on scene were worried that it could explode, according to FOX19 NOW crews on the scene.

State Route 747 is closed in both directions until further notice.

