Why wait until Tuesday? Cincinnati Taco Week kicks off Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No one celebrates food better than the Queen City, and this week is just another excuse to not cook dinner and try some of the best cuisine Cincinnati has to offer. Cincinnati Taco Week is here.
When people think of tacos, the traditional Mexican dish usually is the first thing that comes to mind - some may even think of Taco Bell.
But this week, taco-lovers will be stuffing their faces as 37 different restaurants - most of which are not labeled a Latin-fare establishment - showcase their own unique spin on the taco.
So why wait until Tuesday when you can start Cincinnati Taco Week sooner?
Monday, Oct. 9 is the first day of a seven-day extravaganza. When you buy at least three tacos, each one will only cost you $2.50.
Check out the list of participating restaurants and what they are offering below.
Agave & Rye
- The Gangsta: Soft flour tortilla, hard red corn tortilla, Mexican rice, birria, roasted corn, queso, white cheddar, serrano chipotle crema, cilantro, lime wedge coated, tajin
- The Misfit: Soft flour tortilla, hard red corn tortilla, mac n’ cheese beignet, fried chicken, chopped sweet & spicy bacon, habanero maple syrup, strawberry chutney, shaved green onion
- The Mother From Another: Soft flour tortilla, hard red corn tortilla, Mexican rice, chipotle cauliflower, queso, crispy black beans, spicy crispy carrots
Bakersfield
- Street Style Carnitas: Carnitas, crema, pickled white onion, cilantro
Bandito Food Park + Cantina
- The Creamy Dude Seriously: Crispy fried chicken tender, creamy Dude Seriously hot sauce, fried onion rings, Takis, on flour tortilla
- El Chavos: Birria-style chicken tacos, corn, onions, cilantro, and consome broth
- The Flying Bandit: Pork carnitas, crispy onions, chipotle BBQ
Barleycorn’s
- Street Tacos: Soft tacos with your choice of blackened shrimp, chicken, or fish. Pineapple corn salsa, cabbage, and sriracha lime mayo. Served with pico di gallo and tortilla chips.
Barleycorn’s Brewhouse
- Street Tacos: Soft tacos with your choice of blackened shrimp or chicken. Pineapple corn salsa, cabbage, and sriracha lime mayo. Served with pico di gallo and tortilla chips.
Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill
- Beef Tacos: Delicious Spicy Beef Tacos. Soft tortilla shell with lettuce, tomato, and shredded Colby jack cheese.
Cartridge Brewing
- Pork Tacos: Pork Tacos: house-smoked pulled pork, topped with corn salsa, shredded cabbage and green-chili aioli. Choose corn or flour tortillas. 3 tacos for $7.50.
Condado
- Hot ‘n Kewl: Step 1: Choose Firecracker or Kewl Ranch ShellStep 2: Load it up with Soy Chorizo, Chicken OR Ground BeefStep 3: Top off lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese with either Dirty Sauce or Cilantro-Lime Aioli
El Barril Mexican Sports Bar
- Taco Carnitas: Carnitas onions and cilantro
- Veggie Taco: Onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cilantro
- Tacó Campechano: Steak and chorizo mix onions and cilantro
- Taco Chipotle: Chicken taco with our homemade chipotle creamy sauce queso fresco and cilantro
El Jinete Mexican Restaurant
- Taco Jinete: A spin on the classic taco asada. You’ll find that it is double shelled, it is a hard shell within a soft shell loaded with steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, sour cream and cheese
El Taco Veloz
- Taco Veloz: A grilled chicken taco seasoned with special spices on a traditional corn tortilla, topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and grilled corn
El Trompo Mexican Grill
- Street Taco: Corn or flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling (chicken, steak or pastor), topped with onions and cilantro, served with El Trompo sauce on the side
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
- Quesabirria Tacos: Slow roasted beef barbecue with guajillio sauce, onions, lime, and tomatillo sauce. With mozzarella cheese and beef broth farnished with cliantro and lime
- Carne Asada Tacos: Grilled Angus steak, onions, cliantro, lime and tomatillo sauce
- Mexican Lettuce Wraps: Vegetarian/chicken options
Four Mile Pig at Element Eatery
- Italian Beef Melt: Thinly sliced shaved beef with our giardiniera peppers
Four Mile Pig Alexandria
- Chicken Taco: Smoked chicken taco with pickled onions, Alabama white sauce, and cilantro
- Smoked Pork Taco: With jalapeno coleslaw and our original BBQ sauce
- Beef Taco: With shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato
Frida
- Brussels Sprouts Taco: Sauteéd Brussels sprouts, smoked peanut salsa, peanuts, cilantro and onion
Hawkers Alley
- Curry Chicken Taco: Curry Chicken, curry sauce, green onions, shallot. Substitute tofu for vegetarian option
- Thai Fish Taco: Crispy white fish, pickled carrot, cucumber, onions, cilantro
- Five Spice Pork Taco: Shredded pork, peppers, cabbage, onions
LALO
- Fried Chicken Taco Sampler: One Korean Fried Chicken Taco, topped with Korean BBQ sauce, kimchi, cucumber, carrot. One Chipotle Fried Chicken Taco, topped with Chipotle sauce, pico cabbage slaw. One Sriracha Fried Chicken Taco, topped with cabbage slaw and sriracha ranch
* Vegetarian Tenders available per request
- Vietnamese Birria Tacos: Vietnamese stewed beef, cheese, onions, cilantro, and a consome broth
Lucius Q
- Smoked Brisket Taco: Shredded brisket with black bean and corn salsa, avocado crema, and crispy tortilla strips on a soft flour taco
Mazunte
- Chicken Tinga Taco: Shredded chicken topped with avocado salsa, smoked red salsa, white onions and cilantro
- Chorizo Taco: Seasoned ground pork topped with avocado salsa, smoked red salsa, white onions and cilantro
- Veggie Taco: Sautéed Mushroom AND/OR zucchini topped with avocado salsa, smoked red salsa, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, fresh cheese and cilantro
Mesa Loca
- Birria: Flour taco with wagu brisket, onion, cilantro, and cheese with a side of consumme
Mi Cozumel
- Birria Taco: Corn tortilla, cheese, birria, onions, cilantro & birria broth
- OMG Taco: Corn tortilla, chicken, chorizo, bacon, pineapple, lettuce, cheese, sour cream
- Vegan Chorizo Taco: Corn tortilla, chorizo marinated & made out of soy, black beans, roasted veggies, chimichurri sauce, avocado cream
MVP Sports Bar & Grille
- Baja Shrimp: Homemade slaw, breaded shrimp tossed in homemade Baja sauce, topped with green onion served in a 6″ flour tortilla
Nada
- Nada Carnitas Taco: Braised pork carnitas, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, corn tortilla
Oakley Pub & Grill
- Hawaiian Pork Tacos: In-house seasoned & slow cooked pulled pork topped with fresh pineapple salsa & house BBQ sauce
RJ Cinema Taproom & Four Mile Pig
- BBQ Chicken Taco : Pulled chicken, green onions, queso fresco, cheese, pickled onions, spicy BBQ glaze, Alabama sauce
- The Nutty Professor Taco : Smoked pull pork, fresh cabbage, sweet chili peanut sauce
Shango’s Urban Taqueria
- Grandma Sally: Buttermilk-brined southern-fried chicken callaloo drip sauce chihuahua cheese house-made pickled red onions
- Windward Nanny: Jerk chicken, callaloo, mango crema, avocado-lime, ranch pineapple-habanero salsa, cilantro
- La Révolution: Citrus-marinated pork shoulder, pickled cabbage, red bell pepper, scallions, shallots, and carrots with mango crema
Slatts Pub
- Cincy’s Best Taco:
- Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with curry cabbage slaw and slow cooked carnitas. Topped with pico de gallo and spicy aioli
- Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with curry cabbage slaw and pulled chicken. Topped with pico de gallo and spicy aioli
- Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with curry cabbage slaw and blackened tilapia. Topped with pico de gallo and spicy aioli
Spoon & Cellar
- Picadillo Beef and Potato: Ground beef stewed with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and potatoes, topped with Salsa Roma
- Chipotle Chicken: Chicken thighs braised with chipotle peppers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with fresh lime crema
Taco Fuerte
- Pizza Taco: Your choice of corn or flour tortilla with tomato-basil marinara, thin sliced pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, basil leaf, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
- Kentucky Hot Brown Taco: Your choice of corn or flour tortilla with mesquite stout-braised chicken, bacon, Strom beer cheese, tomato, brown gravy
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Taco: Fried flour tortilla tossed in cinnamon sugar, pumpkin cheesecake, candied pepitas (pumpkin seeds), drizzled caramel sauce
Taco Laboratory
- Raspberry Chipotle Chicken: Grilled chicken marinated in spicy chipotle chili adobo sauce, topped with corn salsa and housemade raspberry chipotle sauce.
Taco Oso
- Barbacoa: Guajillo braised brisket, onion & cilantro, queso fresco, house-made chipotle mayo
- Leo: Taco with Mexican hummus, spice-rubbed plantains, sauteéd onion, cilantro, roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds), housemade chipotle mayo
The Establishment
- Pulled Beef Taco: Pulled beef stuffed in a flour tortilla, shredded cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo topped with a creamy taco sauce
- Breakfast Taco: Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, bacon shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean salsa, topped with a chipotle sour cream
The Standard
- Smoked Pork Taco w/ Pineapple Salsa: House-smoked pork topped with pineapple salsa (not available during Saturday & Sunday brunch hours).
Tostado’s Grill
- Grilled Chicken Taco: Seasoned chicken breast with pico & cotija cheese on a corn or flour tortilla
- Ground Beef Taco: Seasoned ground beef mixed with black beans and corn with pico & shredded cheddar cheese on a corn or flour tortilla
Voodoo Brew Pub
- Voodoo Al Pastor Pork Taco – Fluffy flour shell with freshly marinated pork, onions doused with Voodoo’s Oh Mama Lager, salsa and fresh sliced avocado.
- Voodoo Bang Bang Chicken Taco – Flour shell with marinated chicken, tika slaw, our homemade bang bang sauce with light cilantro
- Voodoo Portobello Shroom Taco – Marinated Shrooms completed with onions, cilantro and fresh jalapeño slaw.
Yoli’s Pool House
- Hank’s Way: Braised beef in a flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese, pico, and lime crema
- Al Pastor: Marinated pork shoulder in a white corn tortilla with grilled pineapple, white, onion, and cilantro
- Cauliflower Al Pastor: Marinated and grilled cauliflower in a white corn tortilla with grilled pineapple, white onion, and cilantro
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.