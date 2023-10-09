Why wait until Tuesday? Cincinnati Taco Week kicks off Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No one celebrates food better than the Queen City, and this week is just another excuse to not cook dinner and try some of the best cuisine Cincinnati has to offer. Cincinnati Taco Week is here.

When people think of tacos, the traditional Mexican dish usually is the first thing that comes to mind - some may even think of Taco Bell.

But this week, taco-lovers will be stuffing their faces as 37 different restaurants - most of which are not labeled a Latin-fare establishment - showcase their own unique spin on the taco.

So why wait until Tuesday when you can start Cincinnati Taco Week sooner?

Monday, Oct. 9 is the first day of a seven-day extravaganza. When you buy at least three tacos, each one will only cost you $2.50.

Check out the list of participating restaurants and what they are offering below.

The Gangsta: Soft flour tortilla, hard red corn tortilla, Mexican rice, birria, roasted corn, queso, white cheddar, serrano chipotle crema, cilantro, lime wedge coated, tajin

The Misfit: Soft flour tortilla, hard red corn tortilla, mac n’ cheese beignet, fried chicken, chopped sweet & spicy bacon, habanero maple syrup, strawberry chutney, shaved green onion

The Mother From Another: Soft flour tortilla, hard red corn tortilla, Mexican rice, chipotle cauliflower, queso, crispy black beans, spicy crispy carrots

Street Style Carnitas: Carnitas, crema, pickled white onion, cilantro

The Creamy Dude Seriously: Crispy fried chicken tender, creamy Dude Seriously hot sauce, fried onion rings, Takis, on flour tortilla

El Chavos: Birria-style chicken tacos, corn, onions, cilantro, and consome broth

The Flying Bandit: Pork carnitas, crispy onions, chipotle BBQ

Street Tacos: Soft tacos with your choice of blackened shrimp, chicken, or fish. Pineapple corn salsa, cabbage, and sriracha lime mayo. Served with pico di gallo and tortilla chips.

Street Tacos: Soft tacos with your choice of blackened shrimp or chicken. Pineapple corn salsa, cabbage, and sriracha lime mayo. Served with pico di gallo and tortilla chips.

Beef Tacos: Delicious Spicy Beef Tacos. Soft tortilla shell with lettuce, tomato, and shredded Colby jack cheese.

Pork Tacos: Pork Tacos: house-smoked pulled pork, topped with corn salsa, shredded cabbage and green-chili aioli. Choose corn or flour tortillas. 3 tacos for $7.50.

Hot ‘n Kewl: Step 1: Choose Firecracker or Kewl Ranch ShellStep 2: Load it up with Soy Chorizo, Chicken OR Ground BeefStep 3: Top off lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese with either Dirty Sauce or Cilantro-Lime Aioli

Taco Carnitas: Carnitas onions and cilantro

Veggie Taco: Onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cilantro

Tacó Campechano: Steak and chorizo mix onions and cilantro

Taco Chipotle: Chicken taco with our homemade chipotle creamy sauce queso fresco and cilantro

Taco Jinete: A spin on the classic taco asada. You’ll find that it is double shelled, it is a hard shell within a soft shell loaded with steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, sour cream and cheese

Taco Veloz: A grilled chicken taco seasoned with special spices on a traditional corn tortilla, topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and grilled corn

Street Taco: Corn or flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling (chicken, steak or pastor), topped with onions and cilantro, served with El Trompo sauce on the side

Quesabirria Tacos: Slow roasted beef barbecue with guajillio sauce, onions, lime, and tomatillo sauce. With mozzarella cheese and beef broth farnished with cliantro and lime

Carne Asada Tacos: Grilled Angus steak, onions, cliantro, lime and tomatillo sauce

Mexican Lettuce Wraps: Vegetarian/chicken options

Italian Beef Melt: Thinly sliced shaved beef with our giardiniera peppers

Chicken Taco: Smoked chicken taco with pickled onions, Alabama white sauce, and cilantro

Smoked Pork Taco: With jalapeno coleslaw and our original BBQ sauce

Beef Taco: With shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato

Brussels Sprouts Taco: Sauteéd Brussels sprouts, smoked peanut salsa, peanuts, cilantro and onion

Curry Chicken Taco: Curry Chicken, curry sauce, green onions, shallot. Substitute tofu for vegetarian option

Thai Fish Taco: Crispy white fish, pickled carrot, cucumber, onions, cilantro

Five Spice Pork Taco: Shredded pork, peppers, cabbage, onions

Fried Chicken Taco Sampler: One Korean Fried Chicken Taco, topped with Korean BBQ sauce, kimchi, cucumber, carrot. One Chipotle Fried Chicken Taco, topped with Chipotle sauce, pico cabbage slaw. One Sriracha Fried Chicken Taco, topped with cabbage slaw and sriracha ranch

* Vegetarian Tenders available per request

Vietnamese Birria Tacos: Vietnamese stewed beef, cheese, onions, cilantro, and a consome broth

Smoked Brisket Taco: Shredded brisket with black bean and corn salsa, avocado crema, and crispy tortilla strips on a soft flour taco

Chicken Tinga Taco: Shredded chicken topped with avocado salsa, smoked red salsa, white onions and cilantro

Chorizo Taco: Seasoned ground pork topped with avocado salsa, smoked red salsa, white onions and cilantro

Veggie Taco: Sautéed Mushroom AND/OR zucchini topped with avocado salsa, smoked red salsa, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, fresh cheese and cilantro

Birria: Flour taco with wagu brisket, onion, cilantro, and cheese with a side of consumme

Birria Taco: Corn tortilla, cheese, birria, onions, cilantro & birria broth

OMG Taco: Corn tortilla, chicken, chorizo, bacon, pineapple, lettuce, cheese, sour cream

Vegan Chorizo Taco: Corn tortilla, chorizo marinated & made out of soy, black beans, roasted veggies, chimichurri sauce, avocado cream

Baja Shrimp: Homemade slaw, breaded shrimp tossed in homemade Baja sauce, topped with green onion served in a 6″ flour tortilla

Nada Carnitas Taco: Braised pork carnitas, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, corn tortilla

Hawaiian Pork Tacos: In-house seasoned & slow cooked pulled pork topped with fresh pineapple salsa & house BBQ sauce

BBQ Chicken Taco : Pulled chicken, green onions, queso fresco, cheese, pickled onions, spicy BBQ glaze, Alabama sauce

The Nutty Professor Taco : Smoked pull pork, fresh cabbage, sweet chili peanut sauce

Grandma Sally: Buttermilk-brined southern-fried chicken callaloo drip sauce chihuahua cheese house-made pickled red onions

Windward Nanny: Jerk chicken, callaloo, mango crema, avocado-lime, ranch pineapple-habanero salsa, cilantro

La Révolution: Citrus-marinated pork shoulder, pickled cabbage, red bell pepper, scallions, shallots, and carrots with mango crema

Cincy’s Best Taco: Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with curry cabbage slaw and slow cooked carnitas. Topped with pico de gallo and spicy aioli Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with curry cabbage slaw and pulled chicken. Topped with pico de gallo and spicy aioli Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with curry cabbage slaw and blackened tilapia. Topped with pico de gallo and spicy aioli



Picadillo Beef and Potato: Ground beef stewed with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and potatoes, topped with Salsa Roma

Chipotle Chicken: Chicken thighs braised with chipotle peppers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with fresh lime crema

Pizza Taco: Your choice of corn or flour tortilla with tomato-basil marinara, thin sliced pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, basil leaf, sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Kentucky Hot Brown Taco: Your choice of corn or flour tortilla with mesquite stout-braised chicken, bacon, Strom beer cheese, tomato, brown gravy

Pumpkin Cheesecake Taco: Fried flour tortilla tossed in cinnamon sugar, pumpkin cheesecake, candied pepitas (pumpkin seeds), drizzled caramel sauce

Raspberry Chipotle Chicken: Grilled chicken marinated in spicy chipotle chili adobo sauce, topped with corn salsa and housemade raspberry chipotle sauce.

Barbacoa: Guajillo braised brisket, onion & cilantro, queso fresco, house-made chipotle mayo

Leo: Taco with Mexican hummus, spice-rubbed plantains, sauteéd onion, cilantro, roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds), housemade chipotle mayo

Pulled Beef Taco: Pulled beef stuffed in a flour tortilla, shredded cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo topped with a creamy taco sauce

Breakfast Taco: Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, bacon shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean salsa, topped with a chipotle sour cream

Smoked Pork Taco w/ Pineapple Salsa: House-smoked pork topped with pineapple salsa (not available during Saturday & Sunday brunch hours).

Grilled Chicken Taco: Seasoned chicken breast with pico & cotija cheese on a corn or flour tortilla

Ground Beef Taco: Seasoned ground beef mixed with black beans and corn with pico & shredded cheddar cheese on a corn or flour tortilla

Voodoo Al Pastor Pork Taco – Fluffy flour shell with freshly marinated pork, onions doused with Voodoo’s Oh Mama Lager, salsa and fresh sliced avocado.

Voodoo Bang Bang Chicken Taco – Flour shell with marinated chicken, tika slaw, our homemade bang bang sauce with light cilantro

Voodoo Portobello Shroom Taco – Marinated Shrooms completed with onions, cilantro and fresh jalapeño slaw.

Hank’s Way: Braised beef in a flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese, pico, and lime crema

Al Pastor: Marinated pork shoulder in a white corn tortilla with grilled pineapple, white, onion, and cilantro

Cauliflower Al Pastor: Marinated and grilled cauliflower in a white corn tortilla with grilled pineapple, white onion, and cilantro

