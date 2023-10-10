Contests
Another frosty evening possible with rain possible

A Frost Advisory in effect for some overnight
By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s across much of the region making it the coldest day since May. We have a Frost Advisory in effect again tonight for parts of the Tri-State. It will be cold again with lows in the 30s.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and warmer after the cold morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s with light, spotty rain possible in the evening. That rain will be more likely the further north you go.

Thursday will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Ahead of the cold front on Friday it will be warm both Thursday and Friday.

That cold front will bring storm chances Friday evening through Saturday morning. It is a First Alert Weather Day because the heavy rain and gusty winds could impact your plans. It is the Queen Bee Half Marathon and 4 Mile race downtown beginning at 7:30am and it is homecoming at UC with kickoff at noon. Rainfall totals will be less than an inch. Light showers will be possible throughout the day Saturday and again Sunday. Behind the cold front temperatures will drop to the low 60s Saturday and the upper 50s Sunday.

