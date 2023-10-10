Army veteran reported missing in NKY

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FT. THOMAS, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an Army veteran who has not been seen in more than a month.

James Harrison, 38, was last seen in Ft. Thomas at the Veterans Affairs Center on Sept. 5, according to KSP.

His family reported him missing on Oct. 6.

Harrison, an Army veteran, has red hair, is 5′8″ and weighs around 160 pounds, state police explained.

It is unknown what Harrison might be wearing currently, but KSP said he was in possession of a grey 2018 Ford Focus. The car might have a temporary tag of Q574040.

Call Kentucky State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212 or your local law enforcement agency if you have information on Harrison’s location.

