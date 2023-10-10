Contests
Business owner’s ‘heart in pieces’ after thieves steal over $50,000 in shoes from store

A store owner in Sycamore Township is dealing with the fallout of over $50,000 in shoes stolen from his store.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State business owner said he may have to shut down after thieves stole 400 pairs of sneakers from his shoe store.

Brett Silveria had opened City Kicks and Apparel only three months ago. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, thieves stole over $50,000 in shoes.

The 22-year-old said thieves had broken into the Sycamore Township store on either Oct. 5 or 6. The robbery may force him to close the business.

“It’s a hard time right now, for sure,” Silveria said. “I left Thursday night and I come here Friday morning and I see the backdoor is kicked in. I walked in and boxes were scattered everywhere. I have maybe 60 to 70 pairs of shoes. I lost over 400 pairs.”

Silveria opened the store in June with a lot of hard work and investment.

“I don’t know what to do from here,” Silveria said. “I built this store up from nothing. It took me six months to build everything. It’s just heartbreaking to see all this happen.”

He said people he hired may have been behind the robbery. Silveria said the store had an alarm system, but the batteries had been taken out of certain parts of it and the video cameras had been unplugged.

“I do have insurance, but the claim we had was only around $40,000 worth of stuff,” Silveria said. “I don’t know if I’ll get the full $40,000. We’re just trying to go from here.”

Silveria said his family is offering $1,000 for any tips that could help the police catch the thieves. He asked anyone with information to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department.

