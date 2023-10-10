Colerain police ask for helping finding missing 11-year-old

COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Colerain Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old.

Jameel Griffin was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday in the area of Coogan Drive and Compton Road.

Colerain police are asking anyone with information on Griffin to call the department at 513-385-7504.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.