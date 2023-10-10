Contests
Colerain police ask for helping finding missing 11-year-old

Colerain police were asking for help locating Jameel Griffin, 11, of Colerain on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Colerain police were asking for help locating Jameel Griffin, 11, of Colerain on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.(Photo provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Colerain Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old.

Jameel Griffin was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday in the area of Coogan Drive and Compton Road.

Colerain police are asking anyone with information on Griffin to call the department at 513-385-7504.

