Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Combine operator killed in collision with train, officials say

The man killed in a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday has been identified. (SOURCE: KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Nebraska officials said a man was killed in a crash involving a combine harvester and a train on Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the operator of the combine, 65-year-old Benjamin Scholting, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at 110th and Apple Roads at noon in Firth.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the eastbound combine passed in front of the southbound train when the collision took place.

A tow truck arrived at about 3:30 p.m. to begin working to remove the combine from the train tracks.

Officials said multiple roads near the crash site were closed during the cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a 3-vehicle accident occurred on...
1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after I-275 crash, police say
Power outages down to 214 after Forest Park crash takes down pole, leaving thousands in dark
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
‘The Price is Right’ is coming to Cincinnati
Kelsey McLean says the driver hit her son, Kemarion, after he jumped out of the back of his...
Mother says 3-year-old on life support following pedestrian strike in Lower Price Hill

Latest News

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
The event organized by the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati starts at 7 p.m. It will take place...
Thousands expected to attend event to show solidarity with Israel
Another frosty evening possible