Duke Energy reporting 4,000 without power in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Around 4,000 people in the Tri-State are without power as of 8:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Duke Energy’s website and the Forest Park Police Department.

Communities affected by the outage include Forest Park, Springdale, Greenhills, Glendale and Woodlawn.

Forest Park police said they responded to a report of wires down and arcing in the street.

Power was expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m., according to the Duke Energy website.

