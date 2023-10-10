Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is in the hospital “fighting for her life” against a “rare form of pneumonia,” according to her daughter.

Retton’s daughter, McKenna Lane Kelley, reported 55-year-old Retton has been in the ICU for about a week and is not able to breathe on her own.

She posted a photo of her mother to her Instagram story Tuesday and asked followers to donate to the family and continue to pray for Retton.

Retton won five medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and made history by becoming the first American woman to win gold in the individual all-around competition, according to Sports Illustrated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a 3-vehicle accident occurred on...
1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after I-275 crash, police say
Power outages down to 214 after Forest Park crash takes down pole, leaving thousands in dark
The Price is Right is coming to Cincinnati in March.
‘The Price is Right’ is coming to Cincinnati
Kelsey McLean says the driver hit her son, Kemarion, after he jumped out of the back of his...
Mother says 3-year-old on life support following pedestrian strike in Lower Price Hill

Latest News

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
The event organized by the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati starts at 7 p.m. It will take place...
Thousands expected to attend event to show solidarity with Israel
Another frosty evening possible