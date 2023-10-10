Contests
Frost advisory for most of Tri-State Tuesday morning

Clear skies and falling temperatures leads to the first Frost Advisory of the fall.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team says much of the Tri-State area is under a frost advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The frost advisory will be in effect for Highland, Brown, Clermont, Warren, Clinton, Butler, and Hamilton counties in Ohio and Fayette, Union, Franklin, Ripley, and Dearborn counties in Indiana.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s in spots.

Frost could kill sensitive plants and vegetation so you may want to cover them.

Temperatures will plunge into the upper 30s.

Later, we will warm up with highs in the mid-60s.

The warming trend continues through Thursday with highs peaking in the upper 70s.

However, a cold front will bring a big change for the weekend.

