A FROSTY morning

Friday Night Into Saturday Morning = First Alert Weather Day
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the viewing area including Highland, Brown, Clermont, Warren, Clinton, Butler, and Hamilton Counties in Ohio and for Fayette, Union, Franklin, Ripley and Dearborn Counties in Indiana from 4am to 9am. During that time temperatures could be in the mid 30s allowing frost to impact sensitive plants and vegetation.

It will be very cold overnight as we begin Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 30s. It will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s. We continue the warming trend through Thursday with highs peaking in the upper 70s. However, a cold front will bring a big change for the weekend.

Friday rain holds off until late in the evening. Rain will be most likely after 10pm. Rain overnight will be heavy at times with gusty winds and storms possible into Saturday morning. Rain ends Saturday by mid-morning with a few showers possible in the late evening hours.

Saturday morning will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, however we will update the timing as we get closer.

The temperatures will drop from the low 70s Friday to the low 60s Saturday. Sunday will be similar with isolated rain chances and highs in the upper 50s.

