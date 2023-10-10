Contests
Hamilton County sheriff’s stolen gun found, was used in a robbery: Sheriff’s office

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County Justice Center. She officially took over the office of sheriff Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. She briefly took off her mask for the photo while no one was around. (Liz Dufour/The Enquirer)(Liz Dufour | The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The gun belonging to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, that was stolen in 2021, has been found after it was used in a robbery.

The sheriff’s weapon was used in a robbery that left a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. The victim “refused to cooperate and would not press charges,” the sheriff’s office said.

While the sheriff’s office did not specify any dates, they said McGuffey’s weapon was recovered over the weekend during a traffic stop.

The weapon is undergoing testing, but the sheriff’s office explained that spent shell casings were recovered at three different locations, not including the robbery.

“There is no information to date in those three instances as to who fired the weapon or under what circumstances,” the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

In June 2021, Sheriff McGuffey’s assigned county car was stolen from the driveway of her Columbia Tusculum home with her gun inside.

Her vehicle was later found near Kings Run Drive and Winnestee Avenue. The gun, however, was not found.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday they will release more information when it becomes available.

